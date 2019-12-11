UrduPoint.com
Delegations At Astana-14 Close To Finalizing Joint Communique - Source

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Delegations at Astana-14 Close to Finalizing Joint Communique - Source

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) SULTAN, December 11 (Sputnik) - Delegations at the Astana-14 talks on Syria are close to finalizing the joint communique and aim to hold Astana-15 in March, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Things are going really well, we are close to finalizing the joint communique," the source said.

"Preliminary in March," the source added, asked when the next Astana-format meeting will take place.

