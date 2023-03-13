Delegations Form Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria to Hold Talks in Moscow March 15-16 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Delegations from the foreign ministries of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria will hold a meeting on Moscow on March 15-16, the Turkish TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that a meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria is being prepared, adding that Russia offered a technical meeting in Moscow next week.