UrduPoint.com

Delegations Form Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria To Hold Talks In Moscow March 15-16 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Delegations Form Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria to Hold Talks in Moscow March 15-16 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Delegations from the foreign ministries of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria will hold a meeting on Moscow on March 15-16, the Turkish TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Monday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that a meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria is being prepared, adding that Russia offered a technical meeting in Moscow next week.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey March From

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

32 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

32 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

32 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

32 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

32 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.