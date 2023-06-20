Delegations From 41 States Ready to Attend Upcoming Army-2023 Forum - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A total of 41 foreign states are ready to send their delegations to the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023 hosted by Russia in August, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"To date, 41 foreign countries have expressed a desire to send their delegations to the upcoming forum. For foreign guests, a dynamic demonstration of the possibilities of export samples of military and dual-use products is planned, a day of military-technical cooperation will be held," Shoigu said at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.