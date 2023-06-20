UrduPoint.com

Delegations From 41 States Ready To Attend Upcoming Army-2023 Forum - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Delegations From 41 States Ready to Attend Upcoming Army-2023 Forum - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A total of 41 foreign states are ready to send their delegations to the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023 hosted by Russia in August, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"To date, 41 foreign countries have expressed a desire to send their delegations to the upcoming forum. For foreign guests, a dynamic demonstration of the possibilities of export samples of military and dual-use products is planned, a day of military-technical cooperation will be held," Shoigu said at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.

Related Topics

Russia August

Recent Stories

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

10 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

22 minutes ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

39 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

40 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.