Delegations From France, US Will Soon Come To Moscow To Discuss Karabakh - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Delegations from France and the United States will pay a visit to Moscow in the coming days to hold consultations on Karabakh and discuss the recently reached agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russia has invited the United Nations Security Council to welcome the Karabakh ceasefire, pointing to the fact that the agreements are in line with the initiatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, Lavrov noted at a press conference.

"We certainly do not want to distance from our American and French colleagues. Moreover, we have invited them to Moscow, and they will be here in the coming days for detailed talks on how they can promote the implementation of the reached agreements," Lavrov said.

