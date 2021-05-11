UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegations From Russia, South Ossetia, Abkhazia Gather In Donetsk For Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Delegations From Russia, South Ossetia, Abkhazia Gather in Donetsk for Republic Day

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Delegations from Russia, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia arrived on Tuesday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) for the the latter's Independence Day celebrations, the press service of the administration of DPR head Denis Pushilin reported on Tuesday.

"The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin held a reception of foreign delegations that arrived to participate in the festive events on the occasion of the Republic Day," the press service said in a statement.

Russia is represented by the upper chamber's First Deputy Speaker Andrei Turchak and South Ossetia by President Anatoly Bibilov.

The head of the neighboring self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, was also in attendance.

The ongoing conflict in southeastern Ukraine, where Kiev launched a special military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in 2014, has killed thousands of people. The Normandy Four format, which includes Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine, was established in June 2014 to mediate the conflict after the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev in February of that year. Despite several agreements reached under the Normandy format, the conflict in Donbas continues.

The DPR celebrates Independence Day on May 11, and the LPR on May 12.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Chamber February May June From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

7 minutes ago

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

20 minutes ago

Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on ..

20 minutes ago

Amnesty International: Israel using 'unlawful' for ..

20 minutes ago

Iran says warned US navy over 'unprofessional beha ..

20 minutes ago

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.