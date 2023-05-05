Delegations of Sudanese Military, RSF on Their Way to Jeddah for Talks - Reports

The delegations of the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are on their way to Saudi city Jeddah for negotiations, Al Arabiya reported on Friday, citing sources

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The delegations of the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are on their way to Saudi city Jeddah for negotiations, Al Arabiya reported on Friday, citing sources.

Meanwhile, another source told Al Jazeera that the delegations will discuss only military and humanitarian issues during talks in Saudi Arabia.