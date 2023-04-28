Delegations of Turkey, Iran, UAE to Take Part in Russia-Islamic World Forum in Kazan

UrduPoint.com

Delegations from Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates will take part in the Russia-Islamic World international economic forum, the organizing committee of the forum said on Friday

The 14th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" will be held from May 18-19 in Kazan.

"The forum is expected to be attended by delegations from Asia, the Middle East, including Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and others," the organizing committee said, adding that over 2,500 people have already registered for the forum.

As part of the business program, it is planned to sign 75 agreements, the committee noted.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin added that Russia had always maintained and would continue to maintain honest and respectful relations with the countries of the Islamic world.

