Delegations of Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO to Meet on June 14 in Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The delegations of Turkey, Finland, Sweden and NATO will meet on June 14 in Ankara, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

"The fourth meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, established in accordance with the tripartite agreement, will be hosted by Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of the Republic, at the Presidential Complex on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 09:00 a.

m.," it said.

Finland, along with its neighbor Sweden, applied to join NATO in May 2022, months after a conflict broke out in Ukraine. Sweden's entry process was stalled by Turkey, while Finland went on to become a formal NATO member in April 2023.