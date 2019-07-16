Delegations of Venezuelan Authorities, Opposition Arrive in Barbados to Continue Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Venezuelan Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez announced on Monday the arrival of the government delegation in Barbados to continue negotiations with the country's opposition.

"We have arrived at Barbados to continue peace dialogue. Together with Pope Francis, we hope that we will all strive to build a peaceful dispute resolution mechanism and stop aggression against our people," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

According to the ministry, the government delegation includes, among others, foreign minister Jorge Arreaza and Hector Rodriguez, the governor of the state of Miranda.

Earlier, representatives of the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself interim president of Venezuela, also reported on the participation of his delegation in the new round of talks in Barbados.

On July 12, Hector Rodriguez said that the Venezuelan government and opposition had agreed to engage in a permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks that took place in Barbados in the first week of July.

Venezuela is experiencing a political crisis that intensified in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars' worth of Venezuelan assets. The country's incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.