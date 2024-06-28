Open Menu

Delhi Airport Terminal Roof Collapse Kills One, Injures Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Delhi airport terminal roof collapse kills one, injures eight

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The roof of a newly refurbished terminal building at New Delhi's international airport partially collapsed in heavy rains early Friday, killing one person and injuring eight others, rescuers said.

Images posted online showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at the departure forecourt of the airport's Terminal 1, one of several projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March ahead of the country's general election.

The terminal is used for domestic flights only and airport authorities said all flights departing from it had been cancelled until early afternoon.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy... collapsed around 5 am," they said in a a statement posted online.

"Emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected."

Other terminals were operating as normal, as were arrivals at Terminal 1, it added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vehicles New Delhi March All From Airport Election 2018 Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

1 hour ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

10 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

11 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

11 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

11 hours ago
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

11 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

11 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

11 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

11 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

11 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World