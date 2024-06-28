Delhi Airport Terminal Roof Collapse Kills One, Injures Eight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 10:30 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The roof of a newly refurbished terminal building at New Delhi's international airport partially collapsed in heavy rains early Friday, killing one person and injuring eight others, rescuers said.
Images posted online showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at the departure forecourt of the airport's Terminal 1, one of several projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March ahead of the country's general election.
The terminal is used for domestic flights only and airport authorities said all flights departing from it had been cancelled until early afternoon.
"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy... collapsed around 5 am," they said in a a statement posted online.
"Emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected."
Other terminals were operating as normal, as were arrivals at Terminal 1, it added.
New Delhi has been hit by heavy rains in recent days as the annual monsoon reached the Indian capital.
"Eight people have been injured, one person is dead. Rescue operations have been completed," Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services told AFP.
