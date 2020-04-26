UrduPoint.com
Delhi Allows Stand-Alone Shops To Reopen As India Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) India's National Capital Region of Delhi is allowing stand-alone shops to reopen as part of loosening coronavirus restrictions, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown until May 3. He, however, noted that areas with the lowest infection rates can loosen the measures starting April 20. On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that stand-alone shops can reopen.

"Last week, we decided not to relax restrictions despite the order of the national authorities to ease the self-isolation regime in unaffected areas. We decided to review the situation in a week .

.. Now we have decided to follow the [latest] guidelines of the central authorities. In Delhi, markets, market complexes or shopping malls will not open. Only stand-alone shops are allowed to open," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The restrictions will not be loosened in areas in coronavirus hotspots, he added. The National Capital Region of Delhi has 95 containment zones, areas most affected by the virus.

India has registered 1,975 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 26,917. A total of 826 patients have died. Delhi accounts for 2,625 cases, being the third worst-hit region.

