Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Delhi Authorities Impose 70% Liquor Tax in Bid to Cope With COVID-19 Economic Consequences

The authorities of Delhi India's capital territory, imposed a special coronavirus tax on liquor amounting to 70 percent to support the economy and help it overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's finance department said in a statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The authorities of Delhi India's capital territory, imposed a special coronavirus tax on liquor amounting to 70 percent to support the economy and help it overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's finance department said in a statement.

"[A total of] 70 percent of the maximum retail price will be levied on all alcohol sold for consumption through retail stores," the finance department said in a statement.

According to the government, this move is needed for increasing state revenues that have been affected by the isolation regime.

As of Tuesday, India registered 3,900 new positive tests for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak to 46,433.

The death toll has also risen by 195 to 1,568. The National Capital Territory of Delhi confirmed 4,549 COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the Indian authorities extended a nationwide lockdown for another two weeks, through May 17. According to the measures, all air travel and intercity buses and trains have been suspended. Educational institutions, hotels, and gyms must also remain closed.

The Indian government has divided the country into red, orange, and green zones, with the former having less control over the disease. In areas that have a lower rate of infection, Indian citizens are now allowed to use public transport and taxis, although some restrictions remain.

