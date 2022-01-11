UrduPoint.com

Delhi Authorities Oblige Private Entities To Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Spike

Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday announced a revision of the coronavirus guidelines, requiring all private offices in the Indian capital area to switch to a remote mode of work in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 incidence

"All private offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the 'Exempted Category'... The practice of work from home shall be followed," the agency said.

New measures are imposed based on the agency's review of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and aim "to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, including highly contagious and transmissible Omicron variant." The restrictions have immediate effect and will remain in place "till further orders."

The measures do not apply to private banks, basic services providers, insurance and pharmaceutical companies, non-banking financial institutions, lawyers' offices and courier services. food services can only operate for home delivery or in takeaway mode.

According to the health ministry, there are currently over 65,800 coronavirus patients in Delhi, with 21,259 new cases registered in the past 24 hours alone.

Over a quarter of all tests conducted come back negative.

On December 28, Delhi authorities declared a 'yellow alert', the first level of restrictions in the city, which entails the closure of education and entertainment facilities. The operation of the Delhi Metro alongside shopping malls and stores is restricted. Furthermore, all social gatherings are prohibited and a night-time curfew is introduced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In the early days of 2022, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped nearly tenfold. As the health ministry claims, an exponential increase in the number of cases may be caused by the surge of the Omicron variant, which, to date, has been detected in over 4,000 people across the country.

India holds the second-highest cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the world, after the United States. According to the latest data, since the outbreak of the pandemic, an overall number of people infected has exceeded 35.8 million, with over 34.5 million recovered, and more than 483,936 deaths. The vaccination rate remains moderate, with 45% of the population fully vaccinated, and over 63% receiving at least one dose.

