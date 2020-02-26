UrduPoint.com
Delhi Chief Minister Urges Indian Government To Send Army To Control Rioters In Capital

Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:32 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called on the Indian government to send in troops to reign in rioters who have been in the streets of the Indian capital protesting a controversial citizenship bill and to impose a curfew

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called on the Indian government to send in troops to reign in rioters who have been in the streets of the Indian capital protesting a controversial citizenship bill and to impose a curfew.

On Monday, violent protests broke out in the northeastern part of New Delhi, in which 20 people were killed and more than 250 were injured. Last night, New Delhi authorities announced a curfew in the riot-affected districts of Maujpur, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

"Army sh[oul]d be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately," Kejriwal said on Twitter

He added that the police had been unable to bring the situation under control.

In December, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian citizenship law, fast-tracking citizenship procedures for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded.

