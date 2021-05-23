UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delhi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until End Of Month - Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Delhi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until End of Month - Chief Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown restrictions in India's capital territory was extended until May 31 as part of the strategy to ensure that the COVID-19 infections continue to decline.

"I consulted many people and the general opinion favoured lockdown extension for one week. So, Delhi government has decided that lockdown will be extended to 5 AM on May 31," Kejriwal said, as cited by the Press Trust of India.

He specified that Delhi has confirmed some 1,600 fresh coronavirus infections over the past day, marking the drop in the incidence rate to below 2.5%.

This is the fifth time when the Delhi authorities prolong the restrictions.

The previous extension was scheduled to expire on Monday.

The lockdown was first announced in the city on April 19, with private businesses instructed to work remotely; restaurants, non-food stores, and shopping centers to close. Besides, the authorities banned mass gatherings and events and limited the number of passengers on public transport. A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was imposed.

Some of the facilities were since allowed to resume work, including government organizations, hospitals, police and fire departments, grocery stores, banks, utility suppliers, and internet access services.

To date, the country has confirmed over 28 million COVID-19 cases and almost 300,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

India Delhi Fire Chief Minister Internet Police April May Sunday Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

16 minutes ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

1 hour ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: New business ownership rule to open f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.