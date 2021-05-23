Delhi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until End of Month - Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown restrictions in India's capital territory was extended until May 31 as part of the strategy to ensure that the COVID-19 infections continue to decline.

"I consulted many people and the general opinion favoured lockdown extension for one week. So, Delhi government has decided that lockdown will be extended to 5 AM on May 31," Kejriwal said, as cited by the Press Trust of India.

He specified that Delhi has confirmed some 1,600 fresh coronavirus infections over the past day, marking the drop in the incidence rate to below 2.5%.

This is the fifth time when the Delhi authorities prolong the restrictions.

The previous extension was scheduled to expire on Monday.

The lockdown was first announced in the city on April 19, with private businesses instructed to work remotely; restaurants, non-food stores, and shopping centers to close. Besides, the authorities banned mass gatherings and events and limited the number of passengers on public transport. A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was imposed.

Some of the facilities were since allowed to resume work, including government organizations, hospitals, police and fire departments, grocery stores, banks, utility suppliers, and internet access services.

To date, the country has confirmed over 28 million COVID-19 cases and almost 300,000 related fatalities.