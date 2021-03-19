Delhi Extends Operational Time of Vaccination Centers Over Surge in New Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The authorities of India's capital territory of Delhi on Friday announced a decision to extend the working hours of vaccination centers over a sudden surge in new cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"In order to accelerate the pace of COVID vaccination, it has been decided that timings of functioning of the COVID vaccination centers should be increased," the document prepared by the government read.

According to the document, all government hospitals in Delhi will keep vaccination sites functioning until at least 09:00 p.

m. (15:30 GMT).

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that adequate manpower will be deployed to ensure proper functioning of the vaccination facilities.

After India witnessed a reduced number of cases in the last few months, the infections have once again spiked in several parts of the country earlier in March. India is currently in the third position in the world in terms of the number of cases of the infection.