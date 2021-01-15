UrduPoint.com
Delhi Hospitals Getting Ready To Launch COVID-19 Vaccination On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Delhi Hospitals Getting Ready to Launch COVID-19 Vaccination on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Hospitals across New Delhi are getting ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots as India is set to launch its mass vaccination campaign on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Delhi residents will be able to receive a shot of the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University and produced by Serum Institute of India, in 75 hospitals.

Delhi health centers, including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, have prepared space for vaccination registration areas and vaccination rooms, Sputnik correspondent reported. A photo ID for the registration is required to be eligible for the vaccination.

