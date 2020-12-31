Delhi Imposes Curfew for Next 2 Nights, Up to 5 People Gatherings Allowed in Public Places

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) imposed on Thursday a curfew for the next two nights in the Indian capital over the spread of the coronavirus, with the gatherings of up to five people being allowed in public places.

"GNCTD [Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi] hereby directs that night curfew will be in force (not more than five persons to assemble in public places) and that no new year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11:00 p.m. [17:30 GMT] of 31st December to 6:00 a.

m. of 1st January and also from 11:00 p.m. of 1st January to 6:00 a.m. of 2nd January in the GNCT of Delhi," the DDMA said in a statement, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

The authority stressed that there would be no restrictions on interstate movement of persons and goods during the curfew.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 82.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.8 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.