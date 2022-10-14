UrduPoint.com

Delhi International Airport On Alert After Bomb Threat On Flight From Moscow - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 11:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Security services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Indian capital of New Delhi were put on alert after the local police received a bomb threat call on a flight coming from Moscow, the police said on Friday.

On Thursday night, the Delhi Police received a call about a bomb on a Moscow-Delhi flight. The aircraft landed in Delhi at around 3:20 a.m. local time on Friday (21:50 GMT on Thursday).

All passengers and crew members were evacuated. An investigation is underway.

