UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delhi Police Arrest 19, Detain 50 People Following Farmers' Protests In Indian Capital

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Delhi Police Arrest 19, Detain 50 People Following Farmers' Protests in Indian Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Indian police have arrested 19 people and detained 50 others after the farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi, the Delhi police commissioner, S. N. Srivastava, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, farmers on tractors and other vehicles stormed New Delhi, breaking the barricades installed by the police around the city where celebrations were underway for the 72nd Republic Day. Indian farmers have been protesting for several months against controversial legislation that they fear will drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards.

"None of the perpetrators will be spared. Nineteen of those accused were arrested, 50 people were detained. They are being interrogated ... To minimize the loss of life, the police exercised restraint. As many as 394 police officers were injured as a result of the violence, and some of them are still in hospitals," Srivastava told reporters.

The commissioner added that the police will use a facial recognition system and examine the city's video surveillance footage to identify the offenders.

Related Topics

India Injured Delhi Police Vehicles New Delhi

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

16 minutes ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

7 seconds ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

9 seconds ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

11 seconds ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

12 seconds ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.