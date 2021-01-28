Delhi Police Arrest 19, Detain 50 People Following Farmers' Protests in Indian Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Indian police have arrested 19 people and detained 50 others after the farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi, the Delhi police commissioner, S. N. Srivastava, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, farmers on tractors and other vehicles stormed New Delhi, breaking the barricades installed by the police around the city where celebrations were underway for the 72nd Republic Day. Indian farmers have been protesting for several months against controversial legislation that they fear will drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards.

"None of the perpetrators will be spared. Nineteen of those accused were arrested, 50 people were detained. They are being interrogated ... To minimize the loss of life, the police exercised restraint. As many as 394 police officers were injured as a result of the violence, and some of them are still in hospitals," Srivastava told reporters.

The commissioner added that the police will use a facial recognition system and examine the city's video surveillance footage to identify the offenders.