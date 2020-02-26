UrduPoint.com
Delhi Police Detain Over 100 People Involved In Clashes Over Citizenship Law - Spokesman

Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Delhi Police Detain Over 100 People Involved in Clashes Over Citizenship Law - Spokesman

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Delhi police detained 106 protesters involved in riots in the northwestern part of the city, police spokesman Mandeep Singh Randhawa said at a news conference on Wednesday.

On Monday, violent protests sparked in northeastern Delhi, against a controversial citizenship law, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's visit to the country.

"We have arrested 106 people at the moment, senior officers are closely monitoring the situation ... The scoundrels are being identified. We have surveillance cameras and strong evidence. Today there has not been a single offensive incident," Randhawa told reporters.

The spokesman added that police units remained in the city's most violent areas.

The number of fatalities in the recent civil unrest in New Delhi has climbed to 21, with over 200 people being injured.

In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded. This prompted waves of protests across the country.

