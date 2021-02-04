Delhi Police Files Report on Greta Thunberg After Tweet on Farmers' Protests - Sources

UrduPoint.com
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Delhi police have filed a report on Swedish activist Greta Thunberg for "promoting enmity between different groups" after her tweet on farmers' protest in India, police sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the sources, the police report cites "criminal conspiracy," too.

The climate activist posted a "toolkit" with resources that could help protesters mobilize. The tweet angered some social media users. Thunberg deleted it, but then posted an updated "toolkit," which included different ways for people to contact the government and other actions that can help the protesters.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest," Thunberg tweeted on Thursday.

The farmers in India have been protesting against the new law that deregulates prices for produce. Farmers fear that, in the absence of government-set minimum prices, distributors may use the new legislation to drive down the prices.

