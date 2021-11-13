UrduPoint.com

Delhi Shuts Schools For A Week Due To Smog: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :New Delhi's chief minister on Saturday ordered schools to close for a week as India's capital reeled under dangerously high levels of air pollution.

"Starting Monday, schools are being shut so that children don't have to breathe polluted air," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters, as government data showed pollution levels in the megacity were 437 on a scale of 500 on the Air Quality Index.

