UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delhi Smog Hits 'emergency' Levels As Britain's Prince Charles Visits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Delhi smog hits 'emergency' levels as Britain's Prince Charles visits

The Indian capital's notorious air pollution hit "emergency" levels again Wednesday, coinciding with a visit by Britain's Prince Charles

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indian capital's notorious air pollution hit "emergency" levels again Wednesday, coinciding with a visit by Britain's Prince Charles.

New Delhi has been choked on and off for weeks, as industrial and traffic pollution -- combined with smoke from crop stubble burning -- cast a toxic pall over the metropolis.

For the second time in 10 days, the amount of 2.

5PM -- the deadly tiny particles that get into the bloodstream and lungs -- hit "emergency" levels, nearly 20 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation.

With the government facing new criticism over steps taken to counter the pollution, Prince Charles visited the Indian Meteorology Department as part of his two-day visit to India.

Charles, frequently outspoken on green issues, was briefed on the crisis by Sunita Narain, a leading environmental activist.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Visit Traffic From Government

Recent Stories

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

10 minutes ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

21 minutes ago

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

58 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Lufthansa, UFO Trade Union Agree to Halt New Strik ..

4 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in Slovakia bus crash

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.