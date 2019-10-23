Deliveries of 8 Russian SU-30K Fighter Jets to Angola Completed -Defense Cooperation Chief

Russia has completed its delivery of SU-30K fighter jets to Angola, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday

"We have completed the delivery of our SU-30K fighter jets [to Angola]," Shugaev said on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

In April, Angolan Defense Minister Salviano de Jesus Sequira Kianda told Sputnik that Angola had received six out of the eight Russian SU-30K jets it had purchased.

