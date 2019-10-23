UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deliveries Of 8 Russian SU-30K Fighter Jets To Angola Completed -Defense Cooperation Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:24 PM

Deliveries of 8 Russian SU-30K Fighter Jets to Angola Completed -Defense Cooperation Chief

Russia has completed its delivery of SU-30K fighter jets to Angola, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia has completed its delivery of SU-30K fighter jets to Angola, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday.

"We have completed the delivery of our SU-30K fighter jets [to Angola]," Shugaev said on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

In April, Angolan Defense Minister Salviano de Jesus Sequira Kianda told Sputnik that Angola had received six out of the eight Russian SU-30K jets it had purchased.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day Russia-Africa forum, which opened on Wednesday in Sochi.

Related Topics

Russia Sochi Angola April Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

11 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

11 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

26 minutes ago

PM takes notice of Hareem Shah's tik tok video at ..

29 minutes ago

Huawei hits 200 mln smart phone sales

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.