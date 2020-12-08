Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine to All Russian Regions to Begin After Dec 10 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to all regions of Russia will begin after December 10, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Moscow region, Novosibirsk have already received [the vaccine against COVID-19], the Komi Republic also does it, well, and a number of others [regions].

And today, as part of routine vaccination, the regions have already received about 50 percent of it. And after December 10, delivery to all regions will begin," Murashko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.