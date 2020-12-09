UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deliveries Of COVID-19 Vaccine To All Russian Regions To Begin After Dec 10 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine to All Russian Regions to Begin After Dec 10 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to all regions of Russia will begin after December 10, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Moscow region, Novosibirsk have already received [the vaccine against COVID-19], the Komi Republic also does it, well, and a number of others [regions].

And today, as part of routine vaccination, the regions have already received about 50 percent of it. And after December 10, delivery to all regions will begin," Murashko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Novosibirsk December All

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

5 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

21 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

21 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

23 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.