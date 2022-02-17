Deliveries of Potash Fertilizers Through Ukraine Continue - Belarusian Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday that the supply of potash fertilizers through Ukraine continues, with Kiev intending to increase the volume of the supplies.

"As for Ukraine, there are no problems. Fertilizer supplies through Ukraine have been conducted as usual.

Moreover, the Ukrainian side sends signals to increase transfer via its facilities. Therefore, we will do it, where it is convenient and profitable for us. We have no problems with the Ukrainian party," Golovchenko told reporters.

Amid Lithuania's ban on the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers to its ports, Minsk considered the possibility of deliveries through Ukraine, but the latter ultimately refused.