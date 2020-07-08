UrduPoint.com
Deliveries Of Russian-Chinese CR929 Aircraft May Start In 2028-2029 - Russia's Irkut

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Deliveries of Russian-Chinese CR929 Aircraft May Start in 2028-2029 - Russia's Irkut

Deliveries of the Russian-Chinese CR929 long-range twinjet aircraft may start in 2028 or 2029, Ravil Khakimov, the head of Russian manufacturer Irkut Corporation (part of United Aircraft Corporation), said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Deliveries of the Russian-Chinese CR929 long-range twinjet aircraft may start in 2028 or 2029, Ravil Khakimov, the head of Russian manufacturer Irkut Corporation (part of United Aircraft Corporation), said on Wednesday.

The aircraft is developed by a joint venture between Russia's United Aircraft Corporation and China's Comac.

"Taking into consideration current developments, deliveries of the aircraft should start in 2028-2029," Khakimov told the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

It was previously reported that Russia and China were expected to complete CR929 creation by 2025-2027.

