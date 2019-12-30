UrduPoint.com
Deliveries Of Russian MC-21 Aircraft To Non-CIS Airlines May Start In 2023-2024 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:24 PM

Deliveries of Russian MC-21 Aircraft to Non-CIS Airlines May Start in 2023-2024 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia may start delivering its MC-21 twin-jet aircraft to airline companies from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2023-2024, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"The first commercial deliveries will start in 2021.

Of course, we will first start delivering [MC-21] to Russian airlines and to the airlines of neighboring countries. However, there are some non-CIS clients in the order portfolio, but this is planned for 2023-2024," Manturov said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster, when asked about demand for MC-21.

Manturov added that some South East Asian countries, including Malaysia, were among those interested in MC-21.

