Deliveries of Russian MC-21 Aircraft to Non-CIS Airlines May Start in 2023-2024 - Minister

Russia may start delivering its MC-21 twin-jet aircraft to airline companies from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2023-2024, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia may start delivering its MC-21 twin-jet aircraft to airline companies from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2023-2024, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.
"The first commercial deliveries will start in 2021.
Of course, we will first start delivering [MC-21] to Russian airlines and to the airlines of neighboring countries. However, there are some non-CIS clients in the order portfolio, but this is planned for 2023-2024," Manturov said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster, when asked about demand for MC-21.
Manturov added that some South East Asian countries, including Malaysia, were among those interested in MC-21.