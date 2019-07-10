Deliveries of Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems to Turkey Carried Out as Planned - Kremlin

The deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are carried out in accordance with the schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are carried out in accordance with the schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said last week that the systems' deliveries would start in the coming days.

"Everything goes as planned," Peskov told reporters, asked about any changes in the time frame for the S-400 deliveries to Turkey.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkish cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.