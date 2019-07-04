Deliveries of Russian S-400 Missile Systems to Turkey to Start in Next Few Days - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey will begin in the coming days, Turkish president's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday.

"The S-400 contract is a done deal, and we are rapidly approaching the last stage. Very soon, in the coming days, these systems will arrive in Turkey and will be actively used," Kalin told reporters in Ankara.