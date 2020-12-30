Deliveries of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V to US, EU Will Be Limited Due to Politics - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The supply of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to the United States and Europe will be limited due to geopolitics, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We are absolutely realistic that due to geopolitical restrictions, supplies to the United States, supplies to Europe will be limited, although we could, among other things, supply it to allergy patients who are now severely allergic to a number of other vaccines," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"But we will deliver to Hungary, of course, to Serbia, we will also announce good news on Serbia in the near future. But we will move gradually with European countries," Dmitriev added.

He noted that the main markets were Latin America, the middle East, Asia and Africa.