Deliveries Of Russia's Sputnik V To Venezuela To Depend On Production Capacity - Diplomat

Sun 14th February 2021

Deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V to Venezuela to Depend on Production Capacity - Diplomat

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Future deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Venezuela will be organized in accordance with the agreed schedule and available production capacity, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Venezuela received the first 100,000 doses of the Russian vaccine, which included both the components of the first and second shots.

"It was fundamentally important for our countries to carry out the first delivery of the vaccine in order to start implementing the contract signed in December last year.

Subsequent deliveries within the framework of the existing agreements will be organized according to the schedule agreed by the parties, based on production and logistics capabilities," the ambassador said.

Under the December agreement, Russia is set to supply 10 million doses of Sputnik V ” the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 ” to the Latin American nation.

More Stories From World

