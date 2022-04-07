Delivering Arms to Ukraine to Negatively Impact Moscow-Kiev Talks - Kremlin

Delivering weapons from the West to Ukraine will have a negative impact on the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Earlier this week, the Senate has passed a bipartisan legislation that authorizes President Joe Biden to reach lend-lease agreements with Ukraine.

"Pumping Ukraine with weapons in various formats does not contribute to success in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. And, of course, this will more likely have a negative effect," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin views the senate's decision.