Delivering F-16s to Ukraine Escalation, Fighter Has Nuclear-Capable Modification - Lavrov

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Delivering F-16 jets to Ukraine is another escalation as the fighter has one modification that is nuclear-capable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

According to Lavrov, nothing is ruled out when it comes to Western military aid to Ukraine.

"They have already proved this when, after modern long-range guns, after tanks, they are now seriously preparing the F-16s ... they are preparing to continue the escalation of the war. There is a lot of talk about where these planes will take off from ... We must bear in mind that one of the modifications of the F-16 can actually carry a nuclear weapon," Lavrov said during his visit to the Russian military base in Tajikistan.