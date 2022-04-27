UrduPoint.com

Delivering Heavy Weapons To Ukraine Do Not Make West Part Of Conflict - Baerbock

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons does not make the West part of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons does not make the West part of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"From the point of view of international law, what we supply here, no matter how big or small ... is not an entry into the war. Because we support Ukraine's right to self-defense, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," Baerbock told German lawmakers.

