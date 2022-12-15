Delivering Patriots to Ukraine Can Lead to 'Unpredictable Consequences' - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The possible delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine would be another provocative step by the Biden administration and can lead to "unpredictable consequences," the Russian embassy in the United States told Sputnik in a statement.

"If this information (about Patriot systems delivery to Ukraine) is confirmed, then we will witness another provocative step by the administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences," the statement said on Wednesday.

Such a decision can also cause enormous damage not only to the bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia but also create additional risks for global security, the statement added.

On Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system amid a series of Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure and other targets.