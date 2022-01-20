Deliveroo sales soar despite easing Covid curbs

Deliveroo, the takeaway food delivery app, logged surging annual sales Thursday as consumers continued to order from home despite easing Covid curbs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Deliveroo, the takeaway food delivery app, logged surging annual sales Thursday as consumers continued to order from home despite easing Covid curbs.

Sales soared 70 percent to 6.7 billion ($9.1 billion, 8.0 billion Euros) in 2021 from the prior year, the British group said in a statement.

Orders leapt 73 percent to more than 300 million, aided by a 42-percent jump in the final quarter.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu described the performance as an "extraordinary year" during which sales boomed in the face of a "challenging backdrop".

Customers ordered an average of 3.4 times per month in the fourth quarter, which compared with 3.2 times at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns in early 2020.

"Deliveroo produced a strong operating performance in 2021," the company added in a trading update ahead of its full annual results on March 17.