Deliveroo Sales Soar Despite Easing Covid Curbs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Deliveroo, the takeaway food delivery app, logged surging annual sales Thursday as consumers continued to order from home despite easing Covid curbs

Sales soared 70 percent to 6.7 billion ($9.1 billion, 8.0 billion Euros) in 2021 from the prior year, the British group said in a statement.

Orders leapt 73 percent to more than 300 million, aided by a 42-percent jump in the final quarter.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu described the performance as an "extraordinary year" during which sales boomed in the face of a "challenging backdrop".

Customers ordered an average of 3.4 times per month in the fourth quarter, which compared with 3.2 times at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns in early 2020.

"Deliveroo produced a strong operating performance in 2021," the company added in a trading update ahead of its full annual results on March 17.

