Deliveroo says set for valuation of up to 8.8 bn in London float

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deliveroo is set for a valuation of up to 8.8 billion when it shortly launches on the London stock market, the takeaway meals app said Monday.

Its estimated market capitalisation on listing is set to be between 7.6 billion and 8.8 billion ($10.5 billion-$12.2 billion, 8.9 billion euros-10.3 billion Euros).

The offer price range has been set at between �3.90 and �4.60 per share, Deliveroo added.