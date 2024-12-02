Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) App-based food delivery firm Glovo's freelance riders in Spain will be hired as employees following pressure from the government to give them labour contracts, its German owners Delivery Hero said Monday.

The announcement comes a day before Glovo's founder and head, Oscar Pierre, is due to appear before a Barcelona judge who is investigating possible violations of Spain's labour laws, according to a judicial source.

"Glovo management decided to change from a freelance model to an employment based model for its delivery riders in Spain to avoid further legal uncertainties leading to an increase of contingencies," Delivery Hero said in a statement.

Spain in 2021 became the first European Union (EU) nation to give food delivery riders labour rights, requiring that they be recognised as employees instead of being considered self-employed freelancers.

This means app-based food delivery firms like Glovo have to pay their riders -- who get around mostly on bikes and motorcycles -- employee contributions for benefits like sick leave and protections against dismissal.

After the law came into effect, Glovo agreed to employ riders for its online supermarkets but kept those delivering restaurant meals as freelancers under a new statute that it said strengthened their autonomy.

This led Spain's labour ministry to slap the company with fines totalling 205 million Euros ($215 million) for violating the law. The European Commission is also investigating Glovo for labour law violations.

"No matter how big it is, no matter how much power it has, no big technology can impose itself on democracy. Today democracy has won in our country," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told reporters.

"The principle of legality has been imposed and finally, I insist, this company is going to regularise and comply with its obligations," she added.