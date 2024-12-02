Delivery Firm Glovo Riders In Spain To Become Employees
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) App-based food delivery firm Glovo's freelance riders in Spain will be hired as employees following pressure from the government to give them labour contracts, its German owners Delivery Hero said Monday.
The announcement comes a day before Glovo's founder and head, Oscar Pierre, is due to appear before a Barcelona judge who is investigating possible violations of Spain's labour laws, according to a judicial source.
"Glovo management decided to change from a freelance model to an employment based model for its delivery riders in Spain to avoid further legal uncertainties leading to an increase of contingencies," Delivery Hero said in a statement.
Spain in 2021 became the first European Union (EU) nation to give food delivery riders labour rights, requiring that they be recognised as employees instead of being considered self-employed freelancers.
This means app-based food delivery firms like Glovo have to pay their riders -- who get around mostly on bikes and motorcycles -- employee contributions for benefits like sick leave and protections against dismissal.
After the law came into effect, Glovo agreed to employ riders for its online supermarkets but kept those delivering restaurant meals as freelancers under a new statute that it said strengthened their autonomy.
This led Spain's labour ministry to slap the company with fines totalling 205 million Euros ($215 million) for violating the law. The European Commission is also investigating Glovo for labour law violations.
"No matter how big it is, no matter how much power it has, no big technology can impose itself on democracy. Today democracy has won in our country," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told reporters.
"The principle of legality has been imposed and finally, I insist, this company is going to regularise and comply with its obligations," she added.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From World
-
Ghana's economy dominates tight election race5 minutes ago
-
Georgia pro-EU protesters 'standing firm', president says25 minutes ago
-
'Foreign interference' not behind Syria flareup: Turkey35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan draws valuable lessons from coastal cities in China: Saleem Mandviwalla45 minutes ago
-
Germany says 'door remains open' for Georgia to join EU1 hour ago
-
Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match1 hour ago
-
Thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants1 hour ago
-
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees2 hours ago
-
UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'2 hours ago
-
Georgia pro-EU protesters 'standing firm', president says2 hours ago
-
Ireland in 'good shape' despite uncertainty over post-Sexton era, says MacNeill2 hours ago
-
Guinea PM condemns football clashes, calls for calm2 hours ago