UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delivery Of 35Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses To Americas Begins In February - Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Delivery of 35Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Americas Begins in February - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Thirty six nations in the Americas that belong to the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX distribution program will receive the first of 35 million coronavirus vaccine doses beginning next month, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

"Over the weekend, the countries received letters from COVAX detailing the doses that they had been allocated," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a press release.

The first of 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will begin arriving in late February, PAHO said.

COVAX, or the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, was launched in April 2020 by the WHO, the Global Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to help distribute vaccines to the world's poorest nations.

Etienne also reported that during the past week, more than 1.8 million people in the Americas tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with nations in Central America and the Caribbean reporting increased number of cases despite declines reported in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Related Topics

World Canada Alliance United States Mexico February April 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

33 minutes ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

33 minutes ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

1 hour ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

2 hours ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

52 minutes ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.