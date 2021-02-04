Delivery of 35Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Americas Begins in February - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Thirty six nations in the Americas that belong to the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX distribution program will receive the first of 35 million coronavirus vaccine doses beginning next month, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

"Over the weekend, the countries received letters from COVAX detailing the doses that they had been allocated," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a press release.

The first of 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will begin arriving in late February, PAHO said.

COVAX, or the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, was launched in April 2020 by the WHO, the Global Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to help distribute vaccines to the world's poorest nations.

Etienne also reported that during the past week, more than 1.8 million people in the Americas tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with nations in Central America and the Caribbean reporting increased number of cases despite declines reported in the United States, Canada and Mexico.