Open Menu

Delivery Of F-16s To Ukraine To Take Several Months - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Delivery of F-16s to Ukraine to Take Several Months - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The United States will deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine but it will take "several months" as the process involves providing training and maintenance as well, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN in an interview on Sunday.

"If a decision were made to actually move forward on the F-16s tomorrow, it would be months and months before they were actually operational," Blinken added.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Ukraine would receive F-16 by the end of the year.

Earlier in July, Pentagon's Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt.

Gen. Douglas Sims II that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.

Western allies began delivering weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation there in February 2022. Their support has evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House Douglas Kiev United States February July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

1 hour ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

2 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

4 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

4 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

4 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

5 hours ago

More Stories From World