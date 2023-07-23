Delivery of F-16s to Ukraine to Take Several Months - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The United States will deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine but it will take "several months" as the process involves providing training and maintenance as well, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN in an interview on Sunday.

"If a decision were made to actually move forward on the F-16s tomorrow, it would be months and months before they were actually operational," Blinken added.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Ukraine would receive F-16 by the end of the year.

Earlier in July, Pentagon's Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt.

Gen. Douglas Sims II that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.

Western allies began delivering weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation there in February 2022. Their support has evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.