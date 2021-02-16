UrduPoint.com
Delivery Of First COVID-19 Vaccines To Honduras Postponed Until March - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Delivery of First COVID-19 Vaccines to Honduras Postponed Until March - Minister

The first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Honduras will be postponed until March, Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Honduras will be postponed until March, Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores said.

The country was expecting the shipments to start in mid-February.

"We are waiting for the COVAX mechanism to give us initial dates to deliver first batches to the country and to start vaccination process of the front-line personnel," the health minister said in an interview with local media.

Flores emphasized that at least first 80,000 vaccines facilitated by COVAX will arrive by the first week of March to start immunization campaign. By the end of March, the vaccination of the health workers will be completed, the minister added.

To date, Honduras has reached 160,983 positive COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 3,893 people.

