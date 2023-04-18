UrduPoint.com

Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid To Khartoum 'Almost Impossible' Due To FIghting - ICRC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Deliveries of humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum is almost impossible due to the fighting in the city, Farid Aiywar, the head of the delegation for Sudan of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said on Tuesday.

"The truth is that at the moment it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum," Aiywar told reporters, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, adding that people in Sudan were "trapped" asking for help.

He added that the country's healthcare system could collapse if the situation did not de-escalate and disruptions in the healthcare system continued.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

On Monday, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that the UN estimates there have been over 180 casualties and around 1,800 injured during the clashes.

