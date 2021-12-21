Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Syria on Agenda at Astana Talks - Lavrentyev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) SULTAN, December 21 (Sputnik) - Russia and its partners will discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria at the Astana talks, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told journalists on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is holding the talks in the Astana format. The negotiations are to be joined by the delegations from Russia, the Syrian government, Syrian opposition, Turkey, Iran and others.

"We are planning.. to discuss the situation on humanitarian aid delivery to Syria," Lavrentyev said.