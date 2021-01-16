UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delivery Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine To Bahrain Delayed - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Delivery of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine to Bahrain Delayed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The delivery of the Pfizer/BoiNTech coronavirus vaccine to Bahrain, scheduled for January, has been delayed due to the peculiarities of the production process and deliveries from the side of the manufacturer, Bahrain news Agency reported on Saturday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, the delay of the vaccine delivery will not affect people who are due to receive the second dose of the vaccine soon.

In December, Bahrain became the second country after the United Kingdom to urgently authorize the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The country has also approved the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for use across the nation. The vaccination campaign in Bahrain started in late December.

There are currently 2,937 active cases of COVID-19 in Bahrain, including 18 patients in critical condition.

Related Topics

China Bahrain United Kingdom January December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan and South Africa set to resume Test rival ..

4 minutes ago

‘Can’t take action against Nawaz Sharif on ord ..

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the State Security Depa ..

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, 3,118 reco ..

27 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari says Bushra Bibi is more than a mothe ..

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims another 17 lives; 661 new cases ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.