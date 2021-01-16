Delivery of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine to Bahrain Delayed - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The delivery of the Pfizer/BoiNTech coronavirus vaccine to Bahrain, scheduled for January, has been delayed due to the peculiarities of the production process and deliveries from the side of the manufacturer, Bahrain news Agency reported on Saturday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, the delay of the vaccine delivery will not affect people who are due to receive the second dose of the vaccine soon.

In December, Bahrain became the second country after the United Kingdom to urgently authorize the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The country has also approved the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for use across the nation. The vaccination campaign in Bahrain started in late December.

There are currently 2,937 active cases of COVID-19 in Bahrain, including 18 patients in critical condition.