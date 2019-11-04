UrduPoint.com
Delivery Of Second Batch Of Russian S-400s To Turkey May Take Place By End Of 2020- Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:36 PM

The second batch of Russian S-400 anti-ballistic missile systems may be delivered to Turkey by the end of 2020, Turkish Defense Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The second batch of Russian S-400 anti-ballistic missile systems may be delivered to Turkey by the end of 2020, Turkish Defense Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir said on Monday.

"We have the next-year schedule for the second round of S-400 supplies.

In that case, unlike the first round, we are talking about a co-production and a transfer of technologies. A joint production may change the planned schedule, shifting the dates a bit further, perhaps to the end of 2020," Demir told NTV channel.

He added that the consultations on technological aspects of the partial production S-400 components in Turkey were still ongoing.

More Stories From World

