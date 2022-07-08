Delivery of Turbine From Canada Will Allow to Boost Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Delivery of a turbine from Canada will allow to increase gas supplies through Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Canada to resolve the issue with the turbine for Nord Stream, asking to send the turbine to Germany, and not to Russia, if this was a legal question for Ottawa.

"You know that there is a certain routine work on gas pipelines, these works are carried out every year. Nobody invented any new work. If this turbine comes after repair, it will to allow increase volumes. The only question is why it was not done right away," Peskov told journalists when asked whether gas supples through Nord Stream will be resumed after the return of the turbine.